The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs Associate Degree Board of Commissioners has reaffirmed accreditation of the business programs at Ivy Tech Community College, including Ivy Tech’s Terre Haute campus.
ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes for the Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science degrees in accounting, business administration, and business operations, applications and technology at Ivy Tech Community College meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP. The college is required to go through the reaffirmation process every 10 years to maintain ACBSP accreditation.
“This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that Ivy Tech is committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next 10 years, just as they have done since 1994,” said Dr. Steve Parscale, ACBSP chief accreditation officer.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s School of Business, Logistics and Supply Chain offers classes virtually using Zoom video conference app and online this fall and next spring. In spring, several business courses will be offered in Ivy Tech’s new “Learn Anywhere” format that allows students to choose each class session to attend on-campus or virtually using Zoom. Enrollment is open for classes that start Oct. 26 and Jan. 13. Anyone interested in exploring business programs and careers can sign up for a virtual or in-person campus visit at ivytech.edu/visitus.
