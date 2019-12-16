Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will offer walk-in advising and registration assistance on Dec. 17 and 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 8000 S. Education Drive to help students complete enrollment steps. Students still have time to enroll in spring classes that begin Jan. 13.
With Ivy Tech staff onsite, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet with academic advisers. Students can also learn more about assessment options.
For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.
Students can get started by completing the Ivy Tech application online at ivytech.edu/applynow and review steps to enroll at ivytech.edu/enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.