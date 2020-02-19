Ivy Tech Terre Haute honored by Indiana Department of Education

One student, one partnership, and one program of the Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute campus were selected to receive Awards for Excellence from the Indiana Department of Education, presented Tuesday at an awards ceremony in Indianapolis.
• Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s Information Technology Support program won an Award for Excellence for Outstanding Career and Technical Education Program.
• Ivy Tech Terre Haute and the Department of Correction won an Award for Excellence for Outstanding Career and Technical Education Partnership.
• Jerika Powell earned a Student Award for Excellence.
Statewide, Ivy Tech earned awards for eight programs and seven partnerships. Eleven Ivy Tech students also received awards.
The partnership between Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, the Indiana Department of Correction, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, and Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry was established in 2018 as part of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda prepare offenders to re-enter the workforce.
“The partnership … has resulted in many graduates being prepared for the job market immediately upon their release from incarceration,” said Richard Brown, Warden of the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. “Finding employment to support themselves is key to their success and becoming productive citizens in their local communities.”
Of offenders who graduated from the program, 60% have gained employment upon release.
Ivy Tech’s Information Technology Support program equips students to become computer support professionals who can build and maintain computing systems and resolve computer related issues.
Students in the program can earn industry recognized certifications embedded into their coursework, so when they graduate with their associate degree they will also have earned these certifications, including A+, Security+, Network+, and CCENT.
Student Jerika Powell is close to graduating from the medical assisting program.
“Jerika is a leader and this shows every day in class,” said Kylie Bridge, Medical Assisting program chair. “I can almost guarantee that every class session she has a question as soon as I walk into the room. She is hungry for knowledge and to know everything in the medical field.”
The Indiana Career and Technical Education Awards for Excellence program identifies and celebrates career and technical education students, programs, active partnerships that contribute to high quality career and technical education, guidance/career services displaying excellence in Indiana, and outstanding contributors to careers in technical education in Indiana.
