Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute is accepting applications for the Bowen Scholars Program for African-American students. The program supports 20 African-American students each year to attend Ivy Tech Terre Haute, with $2,000 living stipends, renewable for up to two years, in addition to mentoring and support.
The Bowen Scholarship program was recently established at Ivy Tech Terre Haute by Bob and Terry Bowen. In the program, scholars join together as a cohort group and meet regularly for discussion, mentorship, and to learn about college support resources.
“Through the program, students are meeting students that look like them. They are forming bonds and building a community,” said Sonja Jordan, Bowen Scholars Program coordinator.
Esohe Oghagbon, Bowen Scholar graduate, now works locally at Union Hospital Clinton as a float nurse. Oghagbon previously earned an Associate of Science in Nursing and enrolled at Ivy Tech to earn additional healthcare credentials.
“Having that support group financially, educationally and emotionally was great,” Oghagbon said. “The scholarship helped me grow in my identity to be successful.”
To apply for the Bowen Scholars Program, visit ivytech.edu/thscholars and click the application link. Current Bowen Scholars do not need to re-apply. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is March 4 to start Ivy Tech classes in fall 2022.
The Bowen Scholars Program is one of many Ivy Tech Terre Haute scholarships. To learn more and apply for all scholarships, visit ivytech.edu/thscholars.
