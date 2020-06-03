Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s ELEVATE: Minority Scholars Achievement Program is accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year and the deadline has been extended to June 15.
Ten African American students will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship to attend Ivy Tech Terre Haute, renewable for up to two years. The program is designed to holistically support students in all aspects of their educational journeys.
ELEVATE scholars connect monthly to learn about campus resources, hear from guest speakers, and help support each other. A designated mentor also helps address individual needs. The first class of ELEVATE scholars attended in-person meetings prior to COVID-19 and transitioned to virtual meetings via Zoom this spring.
Visit ivytech.edu/thscholars to apply for the ELEVATE program. Questions can be directed to Sonja Jordan at sjordan91@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2510.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.