Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s ‘Day in the Life’ career exploration program is expanding, and the college now offers the opportunity for prospective students to spend a “Day in the Life” of a diesel technology student. Visits are available 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Those who wish to participate must sign up for a time slot at ivytech.edu/dayinthelife.
Participants will attend a diesel technology class at Ivy Tech and observe students diagnosing and repairing high-tech diesel systems. They will learn what a career in diesel technology is like, meet instructors, and will have opportunity to ask questions. The classes will take place in Ivy Tech’s Center of Excellence, a 26,000-square-foot diesel technology and precision agriculture lab in the south Vigo County Industrial Park.
There is a great workforce demand for skilled technicians in diesel technology, due to new strict emission standards and advanced computer electronic systems.
The Ivy Tech diesel technology program prepares students for entry level employment with companies that require training in areas such as: electrical systems, engine performance, transmissions, brakes, steering and suspension systems, air conditioning systems, and engine repair. Students are prepared to take industry standard certification exams from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
To sign up visit ivytech.edu/dayinthelife. Visit ivytech.edu/diesel-tech to learn more about the diesel technology program.
