For healthcare professionals who wish to earn a magnetic resonance credential, Ivy Tech Community College offers an online MR certificate and classes start in June.
Qualified healthcare professionals who are credentialed and work in radiography, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy or sonography are eligible to apply to the program. Certificate completion qualifies individuals to take MR board exams, and the certificate is recognized by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
In order to fulfill the MR certificate’s clinical training requirement, Ivy Tech will help students find placement at clinical sites, if needed, at locations throughout the U.S.
“The training is designed for credentialed technologists who wish to potentially earn higher salaries by becoming MR board-certified,” said Melanie Castle, Ivy Tech assistant professor of medical imaging. “Credentialed technologists in more than one modality are highly sought after by healthcare employers.”
The certificate is offered completely online for the instructive component and can be completed in less than one year. The certificate is one of few short-term MR training options in Indiana and the surrounding region.
To be eligible to enroll, individuals must hold one of the following credentials: certification and registration with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists in radiography, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy, or sonography. Registration through one of the following is also accepted: American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography or Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification Board.
The MR certificate is financial aid eligible and requires students to complete 18-24 credit hours depending on their need for clinical experience. Students who are already employed in the field may be able to count their employment toward clinical requirements.
Classes begin each semester and the next round of classes starts in June. There is no enrollment cap on online courses, but enrollment space is limited for clinical classes.
To learn more about eligibility requirements, contact Melanie Castle at mcastle@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2376. To sign up, individuals must apply and enroll at Ivy Tech Community College and also apply and be admitted to the MR program. Apply online at ivytech.edu/apply-now. Find the MRI program application at ivytech.edu/medical-imaging and click “Terre Haute” under “Locations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.