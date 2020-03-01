A recent report by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has named Ivy Tech Community College’s cyber security program in its list of Top 60 Cyber Security Degree programs for 2020.
Ivy Tech ranked 37th nationally and was the only associate degree granting school in Indiana to make the list. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 105 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
The Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus offers the cyber security program and employers are increasingly seeking graduates with this skillset in the information technology field.
“Students who graduate with cyber security credentials will be better prepared to help protect their future employers’ information systems,” said Melanie Hurst, Cyber Security program chair. “Local employers in the IT field list cyber security knowledge as critical to have, even though cyber security may not be used as a job title in employment postings.”
Nicholas Mumma is one of Hurst’s students. He enrolled at Ivy Tech right after graduating from high school to pursue an associate degree in cyber security, at the recommendation of his father.
“My dad works in the IT department at Crane, and he said Ivy Tech would give me the hands-on training that they are looking for graduates to have,” said Mumma. “I want to eventually work at Crane in the cyber security department and I heard they have a lot of open positions.”
Mumma has just started his cyber security coursework and is looking forward to more advanced classes in the spring semester.
“One of the most memorable things I’ve learned so far is called the ‘man-in-the-middle attack’ that hackers can use to intercept information. A prime example of this would be a hacker setting up a mobile hot spot on their computer to look exactly like a trusted wi-fi connection at a public place,” said Mumma. “This would be dangerous for anyone who connected to the hacker’s computer.”
Cyber security students learn these techniques to identify and fix computer security attacks.
Hurst is continually making strides to increase community and student awareness about cyber security careers. She is planning an event at Ivy Tech Terre Haute called “Cyber Connection” for area high school students to discover cyber security and IT careers. The event will be held in February 2020.
“Through outreach activities like our Cyber Connection event, we hope to get students and parents interested in cyber security and the wide range of IT careers,” said Hurst.
At Ivy Tech Terre Haute, students can choose from seven different information technology degree programs. No matter which IT program they pursue, they can also earn cyber security certificates to increase their value to employers.
Ivy Tech offers multiple cyber security credentials, which can be completed through a combination of in-person and online options, including:
• Digital Forensics certificate
• Network Penetration certificate
• Network Security
• Technical Certificate
• Associate of Applied Science
• Associate of Science (transfer focus)
Ivy Tech is certified by the NSA as a Center for Cyber Security in education for two-year colleges. The college is also one of the few two-year colleges that offer the program.
