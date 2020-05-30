Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute has announced the distinguished graduate award recipients for the Class of 2020. Awardees will be publicly celebrated at the Student Government Association Awards Banquet next year in May 2021, and will receive inscribed medallions in recognition of their achievements. Graduate award recipients will impact our communities through their work in public service organizations, local industry, and some will transfer to four-year institutions to continue their education. More than 1,100 Ivy Tech Terre Haute students graduated in the 2019-20 academic year.
Tyson Cargal has been awarded the C. Huston Isaacs Award. Cargal earned an Associate of Science in Human Services and a Technical Certificate in Addiction Studies, and will enter the workforce to serve the Vigo County community. Cargal is the director of Truman House and works with those in recovery from addiction. As a student, Cargal was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Student Leadership Academy. He is also involved in the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance. Cargal is now enrolled at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human services with a minor in psychology.
“I wanted to help others, so human services was a perfect field for me to go into,” said Cargal. “At the Truman House, we teach that we don’t have to be defined by our past. If I can help just one person turn their life around, that’s a priceless gift. That person can carry it onto the next, and create a ripple effect.”
Rachel Neal achieved the Larry Lowey Award and earned her Associate of Science in Engineering Technology. She was hired at Great Dane as an intern only a year after she started in Ivy Tech’s engineering technology program. There, she has gained experience in both the quality and engineering departments, and is now an engineering technician. She also worked part time as a math tutor for Ivy Tech. Neal is exploring bachelor’s degree programs in engineering technology to continue her education part-time while working.
Cody Patterson earned the School of Information Technology (I.T.) Award. Patterson completed an Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology Support and is now a network lab technician for the Ivy Tech School of Information Technology. While he was still a student at Riverton Parke High School, he participated in the Wabash River Career and Technical Education program and earned an IT Support Technical Certificate, which helped him save time and money on completing his degree. He earned enough college credits in high school that he was able to earn his associate degree in just one semester after graduating.
Mitchell Alexander earned the Keri Sharpe Award and earned his Associate of Science in Criminal Justice. While a student, he discovered the varied career options available with a degree in criminal justice, but his love for the outdoors influenced his goal to become a DNR conservation officer. Alexander transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Sarah Carnes, Neal, and Lindsey Skelton earned The All-Indiana Academic Team Award.
Carnes will complete her Associate of Applied Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography in December 2020. She plans to work close to home after she completes her studies.
Skelton earned an Associate of Science in Human Services. While a student, she became actively involved in the addictions recovery community. She served as a student board member of the Indiana chapter of NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals. She also served as president of the Alpha Phi Eta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
“Through PTK, I worked with other students to organize ‘honors in action’ projects focused on addiction recovery. One of these projects was working with Tyson Cargal and other students to help organize the Blackout Addiction 5K for the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance,” she said.
Skelton plans to continue her education to earn a bachelor’s degree in human services at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College before pursuing a Licensed Addictions Counselor certification through Ivy Tech.
The Ivy Tech Terre Haute Class of 2020 will be celebrated throughout the month on social media. Graduates are encouraged to share their success stories and photos at http://link.ivytech.edu/grad.
