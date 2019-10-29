Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana has been awarded more than $1.5 million to support the Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations project.
The U.S. Department of Labor made the announcement Tuesday.
Ivy Tech was one of two grant recipients nationwide. The grant is part of the Department of Labor’s ongoing efforts to encourage occupational licensing opportunities for veterans.
The Ivy Tech project is 100% funded by the Department of Labor.
With the award, Ivy Tech will partner with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation, the Council of State Governments, Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Conexus Indiana, TechPoint and others to help accelerate the pathways for veterans and transitioning service members into licensed occupations.
Ivy Tech will oversee the process of collaborating with each partner to identify gaps between military education and training and civilian occupations, develop streamlined education pathways, create accelerated training programs and develop a multi-state system to ensure credentials are transferable.
More information about the U.S. Department of Labor’s occupational licensing efforts can be found by visiting doleta.gov/grants.
