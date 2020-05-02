ISU senior honored with Hines medal

Hannah Bunch of Terre Haute is one of six Indiana State University graduating seniors to receive the Hines Memorial Medal this spring semester for an excellent academic record.
Bunch is a biology major with plans to attend graduate school to become a physician assistant.
The Hines Memorial Medal goes to students who entered Indiana State as first-time college freshmen and are completing their bachelor’s degrees with the highest cumulative grade-point average.
It is named after Linnaeus Hines, the university’s fourth president from 1921-1933, who served two terms as Indiana superintendent of public instruction. The medal also is awarded for the fall semester.
The five out-of-area recipients include Anna Behrens of Carmel, Madeline Richmond of Plainfield, Ben Walden of Evansville, Taylor Yates of Ashkum, Illinois, and Sierra Crowe of Wisconsin Dells.
