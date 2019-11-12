ISU celebrates $15M renovation of fine arts building

Initially dedicated by the country's First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, in 1940, Indiana State University's Fine Arts and Commerce Building had a rededication ceremony Tuesday celebrating a $15 million, state-funded renovation.
The project has taken a historic building and updated it to meet 21st Century needs, officials said.
"It's a vastly improved teaching space that will benefit ISU students and make them better prepared to move on to their careers as teachers, or artists, or performers, or designers or many other things," said Chris Olsen, dean of the college of Arts and Sciences, who thanked those attending despite the bitterly cold weather.
Each semester, the building serves thousands of students who study music, music business, music education, art history, graphic design and digital art. It also houses the Community School of the Arts.
The Fine Arts Building renovation has given the facility new mechanical and electrical systems to improve temperature control, air quality and access to technology. Interior spaces have been upgraded into a modern teaching facility. A new glass atrium and entry allows natural light to flood into the building.
A new elevator was installed and building finishes have been restored. The renovation began in May 2018.
"I'm excited for our faculty, students and staff to have this 21st Century state-of the art teaching and learning space to use, to grow people's talents and to send them off to the economy of the state of Indiana," ISU President Deborah Curtis said after the program.
The renovation is the latest example of ISU taking a historic building and updating it, rather than tearing it down and building new, she said. It also is more affordable.
Something ISU does "really well is taking buildings with good bones that have perhaps lived past their usefulness in the format they are in and turning them into these wonderful facilities," she said. Much care must go into redesigning the spaces to preserve such features as the building's marble columns and finishes, and yet ensuring it meets the needs of today's students.
She praised the Indiana Legislature for its support of facilities and capital infrastructure, not just at ISU, but at other public campuses as well.
ISU in the last 10 years has had $400 million in capital improvements; the renovation of Dreiser Hall starts next year.
Among those who spoke during Tuesday's program was Paige Kimbrew, a senior from Indianapolis who will graduate in December. Her area of study is intermedia with a concentration in digital art.
Prior to the renovation, the facility had "charm and character," she said, but the renovation has provided more space for students to "collaborate and create."
For about a year while renovation was underway, students took classes at the former School of Nursing building, she said. She described it as "a blessing" to be back in Fine Arts and see the improvement — before she graduates.
Looking toward her future, "I like to speak things into existence, so I'm going to work for Disney one day," she said. "I want to make animation, but I'm also looking into storyboarding." She likes the process of creating the story, but also the behind-the-scenes work of animating.
She also had an animation in a student digital art exhibit in Turman Gallery, located in the Fine Arts Building. The piece was titled "Izzy," about a little girl going through life who has a has tragic ending, and her parents must make some decisions. Her animation was based on the book Einstein's Dreams.
Other speakers included State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, and ISU student Natalee Link. Ford said he was proud to have played a role securing the funding. “The Indiana General Assembly believes in Indiana State University, and while we celebrate the legislature’s confidence, I know no one here takes for granted that confidence,” Ford said.
Tuesday's program also included performances by the Sycamore Singers, and the ISU Inferno Saxophone Quartet played as people toured the building.
