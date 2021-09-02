Vigo County legislators have announced internships are available with Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline.
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.
Interns will work at the Statehouse for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes mid-March. The paid, spring-semester positions are full time, Monday through Friday. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns also are eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
