Terre Haute South Vigo High School alumni and families are encouraged to participate in the school’s 50th anniversary Winter Homecoming celebration in February.
Alums, including former Bravettes, cheerleaders, homecoming queens and band members can help mark the milestone at the Feb. 18 home basketball game at the school. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7:30.
South opened in the fall of the 1971-1972 school year as a consolidation of the former Wiley and Honey Creek high schools.
Anyone with questions can contact Lana Shuck by email at lhs@vigoschoools.org.
