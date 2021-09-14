The Indiana House Democratic Caucus will offer college students and recent graduates several internships in the upcoming 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly. Different learning opportunities will be available to interested applicants, including policy, media relations, graphic and print design, fiscal analysis, member services and a spot working with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
This is a full-time, paid position with a bi-weekly stipend of $750. Academic credit is available but determined by the intern’s school.
“What you do with your time at the end of your college years can influence the rest of your career,” said State Rep. Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute). “Taking advantage of an internship like this could fast-track your first job in politics, advocacy and communications.
“Our interns get the opportunity to work one-on-one with lawmakers on a daily basis and have a front row seat to the legislative process. Because of this direct experience, many of our interns continue on to become valued full-time staff.”
To qualify for this internship, applicants must be at least a sophomore in college, but no specific major is required. A desire to learn about government is strongly encouraged. An online application, cover letter, résumé, academic transcript and three letters of recommendation must be completed by Oct. 31 to be considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.