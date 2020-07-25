Due to COVID-19, Horizon Heath at Paris, Illinois will host a modified version of its annual “Back to School Bang” on Aug. 1. Free backpacks will be available at a drive-thru event from 9 to 11 a.m. CDT in the Paris Clinic parking lot, 727 E. Court St.
“Although this year’s event is a little different, we are still planning on making this popular attraction as fun as possible for the kids,” said Christina Hoffman, Horizon Health marketing coordinator.
During the drive through the parking lot, participants will experience a “game-like” atmosphere complete with balloons, music and more.
Backpacks filled with school supplies and health education materials will be given to the first 400 school-aged children who attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.