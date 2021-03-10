Honey Creek takes top honors in Geography Bowl

Honey Creek Middle School took top honors Tuesday in this year's Wabash Valley Geography Quiz Bowl, which was a virtual event due to the pandemic.
The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute sponsors the event. Nine schools participated via an online format created and managed by Jeff Burress of Sarah Scott Middle School. It was the 31st annual geography quiz bowl.
Honey Creek had 770 points, while Clay City came in second with 715 points. Carlisle and North Central racked up their highest finish in many years, tying for third with 655 points after both schools went through three tiebreaking scenarios.
The winners from Honey Creek included Robi Lim, Krishaa Motycka and Nidha Rajoli. The Bees were coached by Mandi Cox.
Other schools participating were West Vigo Middle School; Woodrow Wilson Middle School; Otter Creek Middle School; Sullivan Middle School and Sarah Scott Middle School.
Cameron Craig of Eastern Illinois University served as the quiz master. Also assisting with the quiz bowl was Holly Pies of the Vigo County School Corp.
