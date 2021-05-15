Honey Creek High School class of 1971 will reunite for their 50th reunion Sept. 17 through 19.
The group will meet for dinner on Sept. 17 in Logan’s Rib-Eye at 100 S. Fruitridge Ave., just off Wabash Avenue on Terre Haute’s east side. Another evening event is set for Sept. 18 in Idle Creek Golf Course & Banquet Center, 5353 Ryanne Marie Lane. A picnic with afternoon fellowship will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at Lions 2 shelter in Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
For more details, contact committee members Ann (Thomas) Auker, Ed Bennett, Theresa (Kruger) Burgess, Debra Butler, Jeanne (Allen) Endress, Carla (Bischoff) Haley, Robin (Piety) Plank, Bev (Brown) Tiefel, Chris Turner, Rick Wilkerson or Jennifer (Dodd) Willham.
For lodging recommendations and other information visit https://honeycreek71.rickwilkerson.com or Honey Creek HS Class of 1971 on Facebook.
