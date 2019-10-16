Historian to deliver SMWC architecture lecture

TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Karen S. Purcell, 63, of Terre Haute, went to heaven at 9:45 AM on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Terre Haute on July 22, 1956, to Robert Anthony Holmes and Evelyn Pearson Holmes. Karen is survived by two children, Josh Purcell and Heather and Brian Hicks; as w…