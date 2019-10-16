Historian to deliver SMWC architecture lecture

Noted architectural historian James Glass will discuss the architecture and the architects of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District in an illustrated lecture scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Sponsored by SMWC and the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, the presentation, “D.A. Bohlen and Son: Influential Architecture in Indiana and at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District,” will feature the work of this remarkable architectural firm in Indiana between 1853 and 1968. Indiana’s oldest and longest-existing architectural firm, D.A. Bohlen and Son designed significant buildings in SMWHD and across Indiana. More than 40 are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about and tour the buildings designed by the Bohlens through historic illustrations and photos of landmarks such as the Morris-Butler House and Murat Temple in Indianapolis, French Lick Springs Hotel, Indianapolis City Market, Crown Hill Cemetery and St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. in the Cecilian Auditorium inside the Conservatory of Music, followed by walking tours at 2:15 p.m. of Woodland Inn, Saint Anne Shell Chapel, Le Fer Hall, Blessed Sacrament Chapel, the Church of the Immaculate Conception and Rooney Library.
The guest speaker, Glass, is the principal of Historic Preservation & Heritage Consulting LLC. He holds a Ph.D. in architectural history and historic preservation planning from Cornell University and a master of art degree from Cornell in the history of city planning.
He was former staff historian for the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission and his research at the commission included the works of the Bohlens and other major architects in Indianapolis. He also was former director of the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology and deputy state historic preservation officer in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At Ball State University, he directed the graduate program in historic preservation for 13 years and was founding director of the Center for Historic Preservation.
Admission to the lecture and tour are free. For more details, visit smwhistoricdistrict.org.
