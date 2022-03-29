The Indiana Department of Education is accepting applications for its new Explore, Engage, and Experience Grant.
The grant is available for Indiana’s schools and local partners as they work to expand students’ access to pathways leading to high-wage, high-demand careers.
It focuses on increasing the number of students engaging in work-based learning and earning high-value credentials while in high school, such as the Indiana College Core, an associate degree, or a career and technical education certificate.
The grant also encourages schools to expand access to career exploration and engagement opportunities for students in elementary and middle school.
Schools, nonprofit organizations, education service centers, higher education institutions and employers are encouraged to collaborate on plans to implement locally-driven, strategic career pathways for their students.
The plans should identify positive, measurable outcomes for students, including increased access, enrollment and completion of a Next Level Programs of Study, the Indiana College Core or a Graduation Pathway high-value credential.
A total of $25 million is available through this grant to support locally-driven plans. This funding is allocated as part of the state’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan.
Applications are due May 13. Additional information can be found at bit.ly/3iJLkUr.
