On May 17, the Ivy Tech 20th annual Scholarship Golf Scramble presented by First Financial Bank raised over $38,000 to benefit Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute students.
Ninety local businesses or individuals partnered with Ivy Tech for the event, with a total of 144 golfers and 50 volunteers. Volunteers included Ivy Tech staff, faculty, alumni, students and community members.
Over 20 years, the event has raised $400,000 in scholarships to support 800 Ivy Tech Terre Haute students in pursuing their educational goals. Of those, 180 students were First Financial Scholars, who received $1,000 scholarships from First Financial Bank.
Norman L. Lowery, president and CEO of First Financial Bank, said Ivy Tech students and faculty were influential in the decision to support the event.
“Ivy Tech students are committed to obtaining an education to ensure they and their families have better lives. The Ivy Tech faculty works tirelessly to make the dreams of their students come true,” said Lowery. “These are special people and we wanted to be a part of it.”
“Thank you so much to the many sponsors and volunteers who have been part of our golf outing for the past 20 years,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “Most importantly, thank you to First Financial Bank who came alongside us and helped us start this great event 20 years ago.”
The proceeds from this year’s event will support scholarships in academic year 2019-2020, where more than $200,000 is anticipated to be awarded. To learn about scholarship opportunities, visit ivytech.edu/thscholars. If you are interested in learning how to create a new scholarship, contact the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation at 812-298-2450.
