Katie Sue Turner, daughter of Dr. Jim and Connie Turner, received her bachelor of arts degree in creative writing from the Columbia College of Chicago. A graduate of St. Patrick’s School and Terre Haute North Vigo High School, she is now pursuing graduate studies in Chicago.
Six Terre Haute residents recently earned a degree from Western Governors University, the online, nonprofit university based in Salt Lake City.
They are Andrea Smith, a bachelor of science, nursing; Christine Coleman, a master of science, management and leadership; Lacey Woods, a bachelor of science, nursing; Michelle Shields, bachelor of arts, special education; Christina McFarling, a bachelor of science, nursing; and Stefan Sparks, a master of business administration.
