DePauw University’s Paige Bennett of Terre Haute was recently selected as the North Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for her performances against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Illinois State University.
Emily Padgett of Terre Haute was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Abilene Christian University in Texas. She is a senior majoring in Bible and ministry. To qualify for the list, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Two students received diplomas Nov. 21 during a closed ceremony at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. Andrew Davis of Worthington received a bachelor of arts degree in middle level social science and math education. Caleb Close of Brazil received a bachelor of business administration in management.
