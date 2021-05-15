Colsyn Head of Poland, Indiana, was recently inducted into Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society for academic excellence at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Students can qualify in the first or second semester of their first year.
The University of Mississippi at Oxford celebrated two area candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 through May 2. The candidates for graduation included Lauryn Danielle Frichtl of Oblong, Illinois, a candidate for a bachelor of arts, a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts; and Amanda Nicole Hayes of Terre Haute, a candidate for a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice, a major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Russell Keene of Lyons, a senior in Allen School of Engineering & Technology at Trine University in Angola, was inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony. Keene is majoring in chemical engineering.
Lindsay Welker of Terre Haute has been named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team at University of Iowa. Welker is a member of Iowa’s women’s cross country team and is senior, majoring in Sport and Recreation Management.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full time for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
