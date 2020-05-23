Goals, Pride and Achievements

Zachary Wilkerson of Greencastle has been named a finalist for the 2020 Ferid Murad Medal at DePauw University in Greencastle.
The medal recognizes the senior who has had the most significant scholarly and/or artistic achievements during his or her time at DePauw. The award is named after DePauw graduate and Nobel laureate Dr. Ferid Murad, class of 1958. In 1998, Murad received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the role of nitric oxide in the cardiovascular system, which led to changes in treatment following a heart attack.
III
Capital University at Bexley, Ohio honored Sydney Dudley for excellence in academic achievement, service, and leadership during spring semester 2020. The award, annually given at Honors Convocation, was presented to Dudley at the end of the academic year. Dudley received the James L. and E. Marlene Bruning Award for undergraduate research.
III
Several area residents recently earned a degree from Western Governors University, the online, nonprofit university based in Salt Lake City.
They include Curtis Brady of Clinton, earned a bachelor of science, marketing management degree; Carmelita Spivey of Clinton, a bachelor of science, businesss-healthcare management degree; Dawn Varner of Lewis, a master of education, learning and technology degree; Steven Hazard of Terre Haute, a bachelor of science, network operations and security degree; Erik Johnson of Terre Haute, a bachelor of science, cloud and systems administration degree; and Melissa Rust of Terre Haute, a bachelor of science, nursing degree.
III
Lakeview College of Nursing at Danville, Illinois announces two students who recently received their academic degree and achieved the final graduation requirements through online learning. Students celebrated during the college’s virtual commencement ceremony include Rebecca Lance of Salem, Illinois, a graduate of Lakeview’s Charleston Campus. She is the daughter of Steve and Melodie Ayres Lance of Robinson, Illinois.
Madisyn Verostko of West Union graduated from Lakeview’s Charleston Campus. She is a 2017 graduate of Hutsonville High School in Hutsonville, Illinois, and the daughter of Michele Verostko of West Union, Illinois and Daniel Verostko of Terre Haute.
III
A record 76 student-athletes have earned induction into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society at DePauw University in Greencastle. Inductees include Morgan Stearley of Center Point and Layla Ahmadi and Meaghan Etling of Terre Haute.
III
Pace’s Head Start Program not only prepares students for kindergarten but prepares families for college. Four students have been selected to receive the Judith K. Bobe Scholarship for their continued education. Each year since 2010 Pace has set aside funds to provide scholarships for graduating high school seniors who were previous Head Start students.
This scholarship is named in honor of Pace’s former Head Start director who worked within the program over 40 years. This is a one-time cash award for individual winners going to college. The four recipients are:
Ethan Lockard from Shakamak High School has been accepted to Ivy Tech in Bloomington. He plans to study human resource management.
Madison Followell from Sullivan High School has been accepted to Indiana State University. She plans to study psychology with aspirations of becoming a school counselor.
Applicants were required to submit a typed essay about how Head Start impacted their school readiness and academic performance. Recipients each will receive a $500 scholarship to help pursue their educational goals.
Former Head Start students from Greene and Sullivan counties are encouraged to apply for scholarships next year. For more details about Pace Community Action Agency programs and services, call 812-882-7927 or visit www.pacecaa.org.
III
Riverton Parke High School’s Mason Harney has been named the recipient of the Lunsford Family Scholarship for 2020. Harney is the son of Dallas and Rebecca Harney of Rockville. He plans to attend Indiana State University to major in mechanical engineering; he graduates from RP with a grade point average of 4.089 and is ranked sixth in his class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.