Bekah Potter of Clinton and Crislyn Woods of Linton were named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College in Florida, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. Jillian Bellman of Bloomfield was named to the President’s List for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
Cedarville University in Ohio recently released the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Area students include Amelia Seward of Terre Haute and Ethan and Emma Beachy of Rosedale.
Several area student-athletes have been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2020 spring semester at DePauw University in Greencastle. The Honor Roll recognizes DePauw student-athletes who are members of an NCAA varsity athletics team and have a semester grade point average of 3.40 or higher. Those honored include Dylan Hyatt from Brazil, Emma White from Rockville, and Terre Haute students Layla Ahmadi and Erin Friedrich.
Olivia Standerfer and Rachel Tomasino of Marshall, Illinois have been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses. Grades of S are not considered standard grades and therefore are not used in the grade point average computation used to determine the Dean’s List.
Russell Keene of Lyons, a student at Trine University, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 term. Keene is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn President’s List honors, students at Trine must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750 to 4.000.
The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Heidi Mattick of Terre Haute, who received a bachelor of science in education. The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the university’s plans for traditional commencement activities. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
Christopher Eversole, of Terre Haute, was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia State University in Atlanta. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Molly Essig of Terre Haute, IN, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for dpring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
On May 17, 2020, DePauw in Greencastle staged a virtual recognition ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the graduating Class of 2020. The ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the University website and on Depauw University’s YouTube channel. The Class of 2020 includes Terre Haute students Mallory Bell, Daniel Chua, Meaghan Etling, Christopher Hettinger, Benjamin Magnin, Chloe Reed and Madison Wagner; Morgan Black, Sydney Secuskie and Matana Tinkle of Rockville; Morgan Stearley of Center Point; and Cecilia Slane of Robinson, Illinois.
Two area students were named to Dean’s List for spring 2020 at Bradley in Peoria, Illinois. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. Area residents include Sydni Adams of Marshall, Illinois, majoring in chemistry pre-medical; and Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, Illinois majoring in psychology.
Three area students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa were named to the Dean’s List (an academic record of 3.5 or above) or the President’s List (an academic record of 4.0 or all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Heidi Mattick of Terre Haute and Kayla Market of Brazil were named to the Deans List. Layla Purvis of Sullivan was named to the Presidents List.
Several Terre Haute students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020. They include Dylan Bates, Harley French, Lauren McGlone, Andrea Olinske, Sidni Breese, Arieonna Odom, Raymond Hollingsworth, Zane Griffin, Mnzwahnii Gaylor and Cordell Sones. During the commencement, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020. The complete graduation ceremony can be viewed online.
