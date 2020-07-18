Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School recently announced its newest Academic Excellence members. These students have met the following academic requirements: 3.95 GPA for freshmen; 3.85 GPA for sophomores; 3.75 GPA for juniors and seniors.
Fourth-year members, earning a certificate and $75, include Lexi Frank, Mason Harney, Emilee Hartzler, Abigail Hoggatt, B.J. Hopton, Carmen Ingram, Robin Mathas, Addeline Moeller, Mallory Oxford and Adrian Stutler.
Third-year members, receiving a certificate and $50, are Miley Boillard, Catelin Chapman, Rebecca Edington, Mackenzie Horutz, Macy Johnson, Sage Kinsey, Jaycee McClain, Chance Mullinix, Kyle Myers, Lindsey Peterson and Audrey Vandevender.
Second-year members, receiving a certificate and $25, are Kale Bennett, Paige Blackburn, Kelsie Blair, Gabriela Campbell, Annie Cottrell, Sarah Livers, Emily Mager, Michaela Marion, Madison Meschen, Sydney Myers, Morgan Sparenberg, Kassidy Stone, Ava Stutler, Jennica Sutton and Katie Watson.
First-year members receive a certificate and academic letter. They are Thomasina Archey, Pierson Barnes, Ania Bigos, Mya Collom, Ella Harper, Trysten Hightower, Jossie Huxford, Katie Long, Abigail Millan, Preston Patton, Evan Price and Jace Sills.
I I I
The Indiana State United States Bowling Congress, governing body of the Indiana bowling members, announces that the Indiana State USBC Betty Taylor $500 Scholarship has been awarded to a graduating high school senior in Terre Haute.
Morgan Elisabeth Boehler, daughter of Anthony and Rebecca Boehler of Terre Haute, and graduating student from West Vigo High School, has been accepted at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for the 2020 fall semester where she plans to major in education.
Boehler has been involved in youth bowling for 13 years and has been a member of her high school bowling team for all four high school years. She received the scholarship for meritorious services to the community and academic performance. She ranked 28th in a class of 138 with a 3.541 GPA.
I I I
McKenzie Pirtle of Sullivan is on the Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2020 semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
I I I
Justin Jenkins of Terre Haute was among students conferred degrees in the spring at the University of Iowa at Iowa City. Jenkins was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was economics. The degree awarded was a bachelor of arts.
I I I
Jack Dylan Webster of West Union, Illinois graduated in May from Bradley University at Peoria, Illinois with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
I I I
Brad Eisenhut of Terre Haute graduated April 30 from the University of Utah at Salt Lake City.
Eisenhut, whose major is listed as Chemical Engg BCH was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 151st general commencement can be viewed here. The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries. This class is the first to graduate from the U since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.
I I I
Two Wabash Valley students Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas were named to the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Honors went to Kristy Fetz, senior nursing major, of Terre Haute and Carter Davis, sophomore middle level math and science education major, of Worthington.
I I I
Lindsay Welker of Terre Haute was one of 90 student-athletes at University of Iowa in Iowa City named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars.
Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. The recipients must be letterwinners in at least their second academic year at their institution and have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.
I I I
More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Honors went to Angus Beabout of Paris, Illinois who is majoring in undeclared/exploratory studies in AS, and Carson Florkowski of Robinson, Illinois, who is majoring in biology.
