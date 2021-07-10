Wabash Valley Road Runners in Terre Haute recently named winners of their 2021 scholarship competition. Ian Gadberry of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Ben Ross of Marshall High School in Illinois each received $1,000 scholarships. Gadberry plans to attend Indiana State University and Ross will attend Butler University in the fall. Wabash Valley applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities. High school applicants must be an active member of their high school cross country or track team participating in running events in their senior year and at least one other year or active members of a running club. For scholarship program details, visit http://www.wvrr.org/.
Sydney Dudley of Linton was named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Aj Stepina of Casey, Illinois, and Isabella Dunbar andChristopher Stone of Terre Haute were named to the spring Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. To qualify a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Several area students earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Evansville. To merit the honor, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The list includes Terre Haute students Anna Brough, Hayley Tran, Devon Langley, Jonathan Finn, Carson Kline, Maria Roshel, Matthew Ford and Crispin Ewen; Braden Chittick of Paris, Illinois;Rebecca Riggs of Bloomfield; Katelyn Leggitt of Oblong, Illinois; Jenna Littlejohn, Skylar Tucker and Kyana Griffith of Linton; Jesse Batronis and Ellen Rohr of Rockville; and Grant Oxford of Robinson, Illinois.
Southern New Hampshire University in May announced students being named to the winter 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6. Area students who made the list includeLauren Swinford of Paris, Illinois, Paige Maples of Saint Bernice and Jacklyn Duniphan of Casey, Illinois.
Ethan Beachy and Emma Beachy of Rosedale were named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2021 at Cedarville University in Ohio. The recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Kayla Market of Brazil recently received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. Also this spring, she was named to the UA Deans List which recognizes full-time undergraduate students with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
Jeremy Devore of Terre Haute and RachelTomasino and OliviaStanderfer from Marshall, Illinois, were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
