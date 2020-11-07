Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, Illinois, awarded numerous scholarships for the fall semester. Two Illinois students are among those who received scholarships.
Harold Henson of Paris received the Pam Taylor Scholarship. Deedra Morris of Marshall received the Dr. Robert and Sue Ewbank Scholarship Fund. Both attend the Charleston campus.
I I I
Boston University awarded academic degrees to 2,003 students in September. Among the graduates was Terre Haute resident Umang T. Desai, who received a bachelor of arts in computer science, magna cum laude.
