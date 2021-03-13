Parker Johnson of Brazil was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Manchester University in North Manchester. Johnson is majoring in accounting.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
Sophomore and multimedia journalism major Christiane Davis of Worthington was recently named to the dean’s list at Harding University at Searcy, Arkansas, for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Anna Tilstra-Smith of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. She is in the biomedical engineering program. Undergraduate students are eligible for list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Margaret Talbott, an English major from Bloomfield, was named to the 2020-21 fall semester Dean’s List at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
Amanda Hobson of Terre Haute graduated in fall 2020 with a doctor of philosophy from Ohio University College of Fine Arts at Athens.
Caroline Davies of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s list for the 2020-21 fall semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Jeremy Devore of Terre Haute and Marshall, Illinois students Olivia Standerfer and Rachel Tomasino have been named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Students named to the list earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
