Reid Charles Brown of Marshall, Illinois was recently named to the University of Mississippi's fall 2020 Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50 to 3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Lindsay Welker of Terre Haute is one of more than 80 student-athletes named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team at University of Iowa in Iowa City. Welker is a member of Iowa's women's cross country team and is senior, majoring in Sport and Recreation Management.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports, who have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Capital University at Bexley, Ohio recently named Sydney Dudley of Linton to the President's List for the fall 2020 semester. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, the University of Southern Indiana at Evansville Dean’s List has been released for the fall 2020 semester. It includes Terre Haute students Morgan R. Baugh, Hunter F. Greenwell, Ethan J. Hunter and Keely E. Thompson.
Undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average (on a 4.0 system) to be named to the list. Students earning no IN (incomplete) or Z (missing) grades for the term, and earning letter grades of computable point value (Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory and Pass/No Pass graded courses do not apply) in 12 or more semester hours, with a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 are named to the list.
