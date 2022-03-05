• Jessica Augustus, a sophomore business administration major from Paris, Illinois, was recently named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
• Several area students were recently named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Students include Hannah Buchanan and Holly Buchanan, Rockville; Halea Chubb, Hillsdale; Jade Karas, Sullivan; George Gettle, Brazil; Olivia Myers, Bloomfield; and Gretchen Etling, Erin Friedrich, Alexander Spencer, Marisa Thomas and Allison Weiner, of Terre Haute.
• The University of Evansville recently recognized students who received Dean’s List honors for the fall 2021 semester. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Students include Ellen Rohr of Rockville, studying management; Emma Royer of Sullivan, studying psychology; Rebecca Riggs of Bloomfield, studying criminal justice and sociology; from Linton, Jenna Littlejohn and Skylar Tucker, studying exercise science, and Kyana Griffith, studying accounting; and from Terre Haute, Hayley Tran, studying visual communication design, Devon Langley, studying communication and political science, Emily Clark, studying psychology, Jonathan Finn, studying theater, Carson Kline and Maria Roshel, studying exercise science, and Crispin Ewen, studying marketing and global business.
• The following students were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2021 at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students recognized include Micah Beachy of Rosedale majoring in geology; Ethan Beachy of Rosedale, majoring in mechanical engineering; Emma Beachy of Rosedale, majoring in nursing; and Michael White of Greencastle, majoring in computer science.
