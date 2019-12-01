Lakeview College of Nursing at Charleston, Illinois, awarded scholarships for the fall 2019 semester to three Illinois recipients. Harold Henson of Paris received the Don and Donna Longer Scholarship. Deedra Morris of Marshall received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship. Jason Tegeler of Paris received the Pam Taylor Scholarship.
Riverton Parke High School seniors Cody Roush and Katrina Cruser are winners of the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2020, more than 3,600 have been named school winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.
School Winners will continue to compete for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners receive a $500 college scholarship, national finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the 2019 Heisman Trophy Weekend events, including the televised ESPN Heisman Trophy ceremony and 85th annual Heisman Dinner Gala.
