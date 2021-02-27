Two Illinois students recently received academic degrees at Lakeview College of Nursing at Charleston, Illinois. They are Darby McNeil, daughter of Glen McNeil of Casey and Deone Higginbotham of Martinsville; and Deedra Morris, daughter of Robert and Allana Moris of Marshall.
McNeil graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. She is a 2015 graduate of Martinsville Jr./Sr. High School and a 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Morris graduated and earned a bachelor of science in nursing. She is a 2015 graduate of Marshall Community High School and a 2018 graduate of Lincoln Trail College in Robinson.
I I I
Millikin University at Decatur, Illinois, recently named two undergraduates to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. They are Chloe Hayes of Brazil, Indiana, and Julia Seaman of Marshall, Illinois. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
I I I
Molly Essig of Terre Haute has earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
I I I
Two area full-time undergraduate students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above. They are Rodney Walsh of Robinson, Illinois, and Scott Crowley of Terre Haute.
I I I
Hunter Schell of Clinton, Indiana, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. Schell is studying nuclear medicine technology. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
I I I
Kennedy Dawn Johnston of Carbon has been named to the Deans’ List for the College of Business at University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. She is a senior majoring in economics.
I I I
Olivia Rightley of Terre Haute earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. She is a junior majoring in education-elementary (K-6). Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.