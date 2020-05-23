Duke Energy at Plainfield has awarded scholarships to two area students to help pay for their post-high school education as part of the Duke Energy Scholars program for 2020.
Jaren Woodard, a senior at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to attend a four-year program at Purdue University in the fall. His parents are Ronald and Anita Woodard of Sullivan.
Sydney Fox, a senior at Paris High School in Paris, Ill., received a $5,000 scholarship to attend Butler University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Services this fall. Sydney’s parents are April and Jonathan Fox of Paris.
To qualify for the scholarships, winners must be children or dependents of a Duke Energy employee. Scholarships are based on academic record, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and awards, adult appraisal, work experience and other factors. Scholarship winners do not have to work for Duke Energy after graduation and there is no implied promise of a job.
