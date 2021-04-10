Robin Vogel of Rockville participated in the March 20 “Music of the Living” choral concert at Albright College in Reading, Penn. A soprano in the Concert Choir and a member of the Albright Angels, the Harrisonburg High School graduate is majoring in the Alpha program at Albright. A repertoire written by living composers, the virtually-delivered concert celebrated Black history and women’s history through three genres of choral music associated with the Black community: gospel, concert spiritual, and African-American, non-idiomatic motet. Vogel also took part in a virtual production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” in March by the Domino Players, the college’s resident theater company.
