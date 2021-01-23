Five Illinois undergraduate students from the Wabash Valley were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Western Illinois University at Macomb/Moline. They are junior Cameron C. McIntire and freshman Maureen H McIntire from Casey; junior Kyle Webster from Chrisman; and freshmanDaniela D. Brooks and senior Tucker M. Marrs from Paris. To receive the award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Jessica Augustus, a freshman business administration major from Paris, Illinois, was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Several area students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Evansville: from Sullivan, Emily Clark, majoring in psychology; from Robinson, Illinois, Grant Oxford, majoring in management; from Paris, Illinois, Braden Chittick, majoring in creative writing; from Bloomfield, Rebecca Riggs, majoring in criminal justice; from Jasonville, Draven Cox, majoring in exercise science; from Rockville, Jesse Batron, majoring in mechanical engineering, and Ellen Rohr, majoring in management; from Linton, Jenna Littlejohn, majoring in exercise science and Kyana Griffith, majoring in accounting; and from Terre Haute, Anna Brough, majoring in art, Hayley Tran, majoring in visual communication design, Devon Langley, majoring in communication, Jonathan Finn, majoring in theatre, Carson Kline, majoring in exercise science, and Crispin Ewen, majoring in marketing. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Marianne Glaziner of Terre Haute, at student at Brescia University in Owensboro, Ky., has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA. She is a junior majoring in biology.
Jason Navarro of Bloomfield, a student at Trine University in Angola, Indiana, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 term. Navarro is majoring in manufacturing technology. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
