Olivia Standerfer of Marshall, Illinois, and Jeremy Devore of Terre Haute have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75-grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Deedra Morris of Marshall, Illinois was among students from Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville, Illinois, who made the fall dean’s list. Students who are enrolled in at least six credit hours and who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the dean’s list for the semester.
Sarah Ulrich from Terre Haute qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Honey Creek congratulates its December Character Award winners representing the character trait of Generosity (to be understanding of other people’s needs and look for ways to help): Alyssa Doll, Ethan Gibbons, Kamri Greenwood, Lily Mollet, Jarko Rumbo, Mattali Smith and Jackson Stewart. Greenwood will represent Honey Creek at the Terre Haute Mayor’s Program on Jan. 16 in City Hall.
Christine Liu battled her way to victory in 48 rounds during the Honey Creek Scripps Spelling Bee on Dec. 18. Krishaa Motycka was the first runnerup. Liu will compete in the Wabash Valley Regional Spelling Bee on March 21 in Sarah Scott Middle School.
Principal Trina McDonald and retired media specialist Janella Knierim were the judges and Myla Evans was the pronouncer. Karen Webb, media specialist, served as event coordinator.
Three area students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. They are Claire Woods of Paris, a biology major; Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, a psychology major; and Sydni Adams of Marshall, Illinois, a chemistry major. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Marianne Glaziner of Terre Haute was named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list at Brescia University in Owensboro, Ky., for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA. Glaziner is a sophomore majoring in biology.
Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute, Adam Lee of Saint Bernice and Kennedy Gladding of Paris, Illinois, were recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Austin Peay State University at Clarksville, Tenn., recently named Shyanna Chapman of Oblong, Illinois, to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Several area students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at DePauw University at Greencastle. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They include:
• Morgan Stearley of Center Point
• Halea Chubb of Hillsdale
• Morgan Black, Hannah Buchanan, Holly Buchanan and Matana Tinkle of Rockville
• Cecilia Slane of Robinson, Illinois
• Mallory Bell, Elizabeth Culp, Samantha Dougherty, Vincent Eldred, Meaghan Etling, Erin Friedrich, Christopher Hettinger, Allyson Low, Benjamin Magnin, Chloe Reed and Madison Wagner, all of Terre Haute
