More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Among the students honored are:
Carson Florkowski of Robinson. During this term, Carson’s academic major was Biology.
Lauren Weber of Robinson. During this term, Lauren’s academic major was Biology.
Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. These high-achieving students have put in the time and effort needed to meet the academic requirements for the Dean’s List and demonstrated a commitment to learning.
Lindsay Welker, a University of Iowa student from Terre Haute has been named to the Dean’s List for the recently-completed fall 2019 semester. Welker’s major is Sport and Recreation Management in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Undergraduate students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the list for that semester.
Claire Woods from Paris graduated with a degree in Biology Cell & Molecular-Preprofession from Bradley University during the December commencement exercises.
Woods was among nearly 300 students who received degrees.
The Riverton Parke Jobs for America’s Graduates class participated in the Region 7 Career Development Conference on Jan. 17. Students competed in events such as: public speaking, writing skills, critical thinking, creative solutions, and employability skills. Four Riverton Parke students earned top honors. Sage Kinsay won second place in public speaking, Emilee Hartzler won second place for employability skills, Addie Moeller won third place for outstanding senior, and Lilly Sanders won first place for career presentation. Lilly will advance to compete on March 13 at the State Career Development Conference in Indianapolis. The RP JAG teacher is Kimberly Snodgrass.
JAG students who participated include Jaylyn Horne, Carmen Ingram, Rebecca Allee, Emilee Hartzler, Robin Mathas, Lilly Sanders, Abby Hoggatt, Addie Moeller, William Cansdale, Sage Kinsey, Hunter Collings, Kalvin Sowers, and Jacob Bolenbaugh.
Jacob Culp, an Intelligence & National Security Studies Pre-Major major from Terre Haute, was named to the Coastal Carolina University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify, students must have grade point average between 3.5-3.99.
More than 2,400 students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
An additional 802 students were named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.
Carthage College has named Cassie Bumba from Marshall to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2019 semester.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Lincoln Trail College student-athletes have combined for a GPA above 3.0 for the 12th consecutive semester. In the Fall 2019 Semester, the department had a combined GPA of 3.13.
“I’m very proud of the performance of our student-athletes in the classroom,” said Athletic Director Kevin Bowers. “This is the mark that we strive for each semester as coaches and we know that our students take note of that.”
Six of the college’s seven teams had team GPA’s over 3.0, led by the golf team’s 3.60. The volleyball team finished with a 3.33 GPA followed by the baseball team with a 3.24. The women’s soccer team, which began play in 2019, had a team GPA of 3.19, the women’s basketball team had a 3.04 GPA and the softball team had a 3.03 GPA. The men’s basketball team finished with a 2.63 GPA.
Bowers says that maintaining grades is as important as winning is to the coaches and he says they consider that cumulative mark of at least 3.0 as a benchmark. He says the student-athletes also see it. “There’s no doubt that this message reaches our students and they take a lot of pride in how our department performs academically.”
Andrew Mifflin, of Linton, graduated with a Accociate of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.
Andrew is among approximately 1,000 students who receive undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degrees each year. These graduates will be recognized at PCC’s 45thCommencement ceremony, held on May 8.
Jessica Eben of Terre Haute was honored at the Dec. 7 Winter Commencement at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo. Eben graduated with a bachelor of science nursing degree in the BSN Completion Program.
Wabash Valley College is pleased to announce its honors list for fall semester 2019. To be eligible for the CEO’s Honors list, a student must have a GPA of 3.90 to 4.0 based on a 4.0 scale and must have been enrolled for at least 12 semester hours for the fall semester. To be eligible for the President’s Honors list, the student must earn a GPA of 3.75 to 3.89 on a 4.0 scale and must be enrolled for at least 12 hours for the Fall Semester. The Dean’s Honors list includes those students with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74 based on a 4.0 scale who have been enrolled in at least 12 hours for the Fall Semester.
Students on the CEO’s Honors list include James Corry and Gracey Himelick of Flora.
Students on the President’s Honors list include Tyler Huss of Hutsonville and Joshua Hatfield of Robinson.
Students named to the Dean’s Honors list include Meghan Rinsch of Flat Rock and Curtis Nidey of Robinson.
Margaret Talbott of Bloomfield was recently named to the 2019-20 fall semester Dean’s List at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Talbott is majoring in Augie Ages Undecided.
