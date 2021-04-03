Erica Barker of Linton was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.
Barker is a sophomore majoring in health promotion and fitness management.
To qualify for the list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Van William Hutchison of Rosedale graduated in December from Emporia State University in Kansas.
Hutchison earned a master of library science degree with a concentration in archives studies.
