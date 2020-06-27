Chance Mullinix, a 2020 senior of Riverton Parke High School, has earned a $500 scholarship from Hunter Estate & Elder Law at Rockville that will aid in his board and book fees this fall while attending Indiana University to study pre-physical therapy.
In his Rockstar Scholarship application Mullinix stated that if possible, he would like to meet and talk with professional baseball player Jackie Robinson. “I would mainly like to talk to Jackie to learn what made him fall in love with the game of baseball,” Mullinix said. “I want to know the struggles he went through to become the dominant player he was. He faced racism throughout his entire career and that just made him a more respected and determined player.”
Application deadline for the next Hunter Estate & Elder Law scholarship is March 31, 2021. Visit www.hunterlawoffice.net/scholarship to apply.
The National Honor Society and local chapter adviser John Lotz recently announced that Jenna Myers, a senior at South Vermillion High School and member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Myers was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education. She plans to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the fall. This is the second consecutive year that South Vermillion’s NHS chapter has had a semifinalist scholarship winner. In addition, its chapter, sponsored by Lotz and Sol Tindera, was recognized for one of the nation’s Outstanding Service Projects, recognizing the annual Halloween Festival and 5K it hosts on behalf of the Autism Society of Indiana.
Barrett Walter Rankins of Terre Haute was celebrated during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9 at the University of Mississipi in Oxford. Rankins, who is a dietetics and nutrition major, is a candidate for a bachelor of science degree in the School of Applied Sciences. As part of the celebration, Rankins received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
Union Health Foundation hosted a live broadcast May 1 on its Facebook page announcing the recipients of 29 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships totaled $34,700 and were awarded to area students. Recipients include:
Madison Bagley of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in psychology at Indiana State University, received the Frank & Linda Shelton Scholarship.
Colton Bursely of North Central High School, pursing a bachelor of science in cyber criminology security studies at ISU, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
Elizabeth Carlton of Purdue University, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. & Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Jeremy Corbin of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received The Margaret Carroll Scholarship.
Brianna Doll of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in biology, received the Eleanor N. Royse Health Careers Scholarship.
Sydney Dunkin of West Vigo High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in biology at Indiana University, received the Erin Bird-Isles Memorial Health Careers Scholarship.
Abigail Grim of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing at Indiana University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
Abigail Hair of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering at Indiana University-Purdue University, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship.
Heather Hargis of ISU, pursuing a doctorate in nursing practice doctorate, received the Burnita Laybold Hershfield Nursing Scholarship
Brakayla Hillis of Indiana Wesleyan University, pursuing a doctorate in family nurse practition, received the Wanita I. & Ernest E. Hinshaw Nursing Education Scholarship.
Katherine Holvey of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Mary Kay Holvey-Aust Nursing Scholarship.
Bailee Kennedy of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship.
Breeze Keppy of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Dr. C.N. Combs Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Savannah Limcaco of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in speech language pathology, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship.
Spencer Limcaco of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in biology plant genetics at Purdue University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
Molly McClain of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Amanda Pugh Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Makenna McNabb of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship.
Addeline Moeller of Riverton Parke Junior/Senior High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing at ISU, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. & Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Jennifer Pence of Indiana Wesleyan University, pursing a master of science degree in family nurse practitioner, received the Michele Pantle Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Jamie Readinger of University of Southern Indiana, pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice, received the Dr. J. Lewis and Florence Stoelting Scholarship.
Olivia Seaman of Martinsville Illinois High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing at Millikin University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
Ariel Spivey of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship.
Ashley Stetter of University of Southern Indiana, pursuing a master of science in family nurse practitioner, received the Wanita I. & Ernest E. Hinshaw Nursing Education Scholarship.
Kacie Trapp of University of Illinois at Chicago, Urbana Campus, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. & Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
Danielle Voges of ISU, pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology/pre-med, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship.
Karina Wallace, Nursing/Family Nurse of Northern Kentucky University, pursuing a master of science in family nurse practitioner, received the Donna Hux Scholarship for Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Wabash Valley.
Abbigayle Ward of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in occupational therapy at ISU, received The John C. & Jennie Figg Health Careers Scholarship.
Brandon Wessel of Terre Haute North High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing at ISU, received The Brandon Bickers Memorial Scholarship for Student Athletes.
Jaren Woodard of Sullivan High School, pursuing a bachelor of science in pharmacy at Purdue University, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship.
Phi Beta Kappa Society at Greencastle recently honored the best and brightest liberal arts and sciences undergraduates from 290 top schools across the nation through a highly selective, merit-based invitation process. Area students honored were Mallory Bell of Terre Haute, Morgan Black of Rockville and Cecilia Slane of Robinson, Illinois.
Austin Kurashima of Terre Haute was among TrineOnline students who completed their degrees at the end of the spring 2020 semester at Trine University in Angola. Kurashima earned a master of business administration degree.
Deric McGlone, a freshman communication major from Terre Haute, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Kennedy Gladding of Paris, Illinois, Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute and Adam Lee of Saint Bernice were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
