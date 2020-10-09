Carson Brown of Linton is one of 10 recipients of Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships to start a college education with the class of 2024 at DePauw University in Greencastle. The scholarships are awarded to Indiana residents who plan to attend a four-year, public or private college or university in Indiana. The scholarships provide full tuition, fees and book stipends for four years.
Rodney W. Walsh of Robinson, Ill., was named to the Dean’s List of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for summer 2020.
A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
Wabash Valley College announces its Honors List for spring semester 2020. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honors List, a student must have a GPA of 3.90 to 4.0 based on a 4.0 scale and must have been enrolled for at least 12 semester hours for the spring semester. The Dean’s Honors list includes those students with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74 based on a 4.0 scale who have been enrolled in at least 12 semester hours for the spring semester.
Gina Aten of Robinson, Illinois, made the Chancellor’s Honors List. Meghan Rinsch of Flat Rock, Illinois, was named to the Dean’s List.
The women’s tennis team and six of its student-athletes at DePauw University in Greencastle have earned academic recognition by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The Tigers were one of 175 Division III programs named an All-Academic Team for posting a team grade point average of at least a 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, six student-athletes were among 1,058 Division III women honored with ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades. Among the honorees is junior Erin Friedrich, Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate studying kinesiology. ITA.
Outstanding students at Olney Central College in Illinois have been named to the Chief Executive Officer’s, President’s and Dean’s Lists for spring semester 2020. Students named to the Chief Executive Officer’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89, while those students named to the Dean’s List have earned a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.
Chief Executive Officer’s List: Abbigail Lee of Dennison; Andrew Wartsbaugh of Oblong; and Kristen Klein, Austin Meadows, Abigail Tennyson, Matthew Townley and Chary Wilson of Robinson.
President’s List: Nora Warner of Oblong.
Dean’s List: Chloee Hughes of Marshall, Illinois; Alice Chenault of Robinson; and in Indiana, Tristan Elder of Terre Haute.
Olney Central College in Illinois celebrated its 56th commencement with a virtual ceremony Aug. 3. Associate degrees and certificates were awarded to the following students: Lindsay Beasley, Casey; Abbigail Lee, Dennison; Jeffrey Hemrich and Kody Rich, Flat Rock; Chloee Hughes and Charity Shumaker, Marshall, Illinois; Amanda Shafer, Martinsville, Illinois; Amber Haron, Matthew Hetzler, Elizabeth Inboden, Alexa Osborn, Taylor Smith, Michaela Spraggins, Wyatt Ulrey and Cheyenne Wells, all of Oblong; Jesse Boyd, Jeremy Kincaid, Allison Kite, Nicholas Maglone, Maris Rodgers, Wendy Thompson, Matthew Townley, Shelly Warner, Kassandra Wells and Chary Wilson, all of Robinson; Jolena Visner, West York; and in Indiana, Brigham Booe of Center Point and Kristin Richardson of Terre Haute.
Samantha Dougherty of Terre Haute has been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
