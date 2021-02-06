Three area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. They are Jeremy Devore of Terre Haute, and Olivia Standerfer and Rachel Tomasino, both of Marshall, Illinois. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Several area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle. They include Carson Brown of Linton; Hannah Buchanan and Holly Buchanan, both of Rockville; Halea Chubb of Hillsdale; George Gettle of Brazil; Olivia Myers of Bloomfield; and Terre Haute students Layla Ahmadi, Elizabeth Culp, Lauren Curley, Samantha Dougherty, Vincent Eldred, Erin Friedrich, Ali Gumus, Lauren Keith, Mallory Pendergast, Alexander Sacopulos and Alexander Spencer, all of Terre Haute. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Area undergraduate students have qualified for the fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. They include biology majors Lauren Weber and Carson Florkowski, both of Robinson, Illinois. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Kassandra Fetz of Jasonville is one of 39 students named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at Harding University College of Pharmacy in Searcy, Arkansas. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher GPA.
Three Illinois students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. They are Sydni Adams of Marshall, majoring in psychology; Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, majoring in psychology; and management and leadership major Christiana Marlowe of Paris. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Two Indiana students recently made the Dean’s List at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Colsyn Head of Poland and McKenzie Pirtle of Sullivan were recognized for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher for the fall 2020 semester.
Ethan Beachy and Emma Beachy of Rosedale made the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Cedarville University in Ohio. The recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
