Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., recently named Shyanna Chapman of Oblong, Ill., to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during spring 2021.
Thanks to the Nola Gentry Charitable Trust and a donation from Corteva Agriscience, the Indiana 4-H Foundation recently notified 4-H youth project leader Kylee Bosstick of Clay County that her proposal was selected to receive funding for the inaugural Youth Engaged in Service Grant Award.
YES Grants of up to $1,000 give 4-H youth and their friends (both 4-H members and nonmembers) a financial boost to launch community service projects in their counties. Projects can begin immediately and must be completed by Dec. 31.
Marshall, Illinois students Olivia Standerfer and Rachel Tomasino were named to the President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for undergraduate academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
DePauw University in Greencastle conferred degrees May 23 on Layla Ahmadi, Elizabeth Culp, LaurenCurley, SamanthaDougherty, Vincent Eldred, Allyson Low and Mallory Pendergast of Terre Haute; and Gage Smitley of Jasonville.
Christopher Eversole of Terre Haute was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia State University in Atlanta. To be eligible for the honor, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
