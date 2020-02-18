Several local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. They include Jennifer Knowles of West Terre Haute, a master of science degree in nursing. Also Terre Haute students Melissa Alexander, master in business administration, Healthcare Management degree; Jordan Bayles, bachelor of science, Business Management degree; Lauren Hart, bachelor of science degree in nursing; and Kevin Rogers, bachelor of science, Marketing Management degree.

Jason Tegeler of Paris, Illinois, graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing during the college’s fall commencement ceremony in Danville, Illinois. Tegeler earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the college’s Charleston location. He is a graduate of Paris High School and a 2016 graduate of Lake Land College at Mattoon, Illinois.

Alexander Spencer of Terre Haute has been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Ashaun Miller of Terre Haute is a December 2019 graduate of at DePauw University at Greencastle.

Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill., has released its academic honor lists for the fall 2019 semester. Three lists have been established by Illinois Eastern Community Colleges to indicate students who have achieved academic excellence. They are the Chief Executive Officer’s Academic Honors List, the President’s Academic Honors List and the Dean’s Academic Honors List.

To qualify for any of the honor lists, a student must be enrolled full-time (12 hours or more) and must be taking college-level classes.

To be named to the Chief Executive Officer’s Academic Honors List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.90 or greater on a 4.0 scale; between 3.75 and 3.89 for the President’s Academic Honors List; and between 3.50 and 3.74 for the Dean’s Academic Honor’s List.

The following students have earned fall 2019 academic honors:

Chief Executive Officer’s Academic Honors List

Oblong, Ill.: Allyssa Adams, Ryan Gill, Kathleen Harris, Jordan Hosick, Mekenna Meadows, Carrie Sablone, Madison Workman

Robinson, Ill.: Conner Allen, Alicia Atencio, Sydni Bailey, Mary Collins, Tori Combs, Hannah Dean, Kelly Garrard, Morgan Graupmann, Amber Hixon, J’amy Jackson, Nathan Meese, Ryan Mikeworth, Kelsey Mitchell, Eric Moenkhaus, Kayla Peternel, Brittney Rector, Joyce Richards, Joseph Scott, Ana-Mae Storz, Cydnee Weber, Tayler Wilson, Shawn Yealick, Emily Yocom

Newton, Ill.: Dalton Cantrell

Flat Rock, Ill.: Caleb Fisher, Alexandria Kirk, Wyatt Rinsch

Martinsville, Ill.: Travis Hollingsworth, Braden Hook

Marshall, Ill.: Kyler Pankey, Myriah Warner

Hutsonville, Ill.: Jessica Parmenter, Brittany Young

President’s Academic Honors List

Robinson, Ill.: Blake Barrett, Jordyn Besserman, Charles Brimberry, Giovana Garcia, Corey Hall, Dalton Huffman, Jaedyn Johnson, Chase Johnson, Adam Kopff, Jonathon Maynard, Jackson Meter, Mackenzie Rinehart, Wade Ruth, Robert Seaton, Landyn Shonk, Julia Nicole Smith, April Walls, Andrew Washburn

Terre Haute: Grace Bosstick

Palestine, Ill.: Allison Dunlap

Marshall, Ill.: Jason Everetts

West Union, Ill.: Anna Hone

West York, Ill.: Kinley Ledermann

Oblong, Ill.: Lewis Myers, Tristan Sablone, Travis Snow

Dean’s Academic Honors List

Robinson, Ill.: Ava Aguirre, Gina Aten, Mariah Aten, Taylor Bayer, Zane Belford, Jaylynn Brown, Katelyn Chemin, Joseph Gallagher, David Goble, Taylor Gosnell, Sofia Guerra, Riley Guyer, Michael Hall, Winter Harmsen, Alaina Harp, Levi Hodge, Savannah Hudson, Madison Johnson, John Kehoe, Hannah Kendall, Seth Kestranek, Kyle Leftwich, Paiton Mangrum, Morgan Manning, Mason McKee, Esperanza Murillo, Gordon Pinkston, Leah Schnell, Breann Smith, Mitchell Spencer, Austin Taylor, Ashley Trimble, Sophie Watson, Ashton Wesley, Wyatt Westendorf, Logan Worthey, Hayden Wynja

Hutsonville, Ill.: Logan Bennett, Mason Dunlap, Holly Haddix, Harleigh Haddix, Connor Holmes, Devin Plew, Takoda Wheeler

Oblong, Ill.: Carlie Bradbury, Jayce Fielder, Camryn Mendenhall

Marshall, Ill.: Kasidy Johnson, Morgan Lindley

Flat Rock, Ill.: Matthew Kollenbroich-Shea, Loston Vowells

West York, Ill.: Ezekiel Nave

Martinsville, Ill.: Mallory Price

Newton, Ill.: Seth Wills

