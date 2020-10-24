Lakeview College of Nursing at Danville, Illinois, recently recognized students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program. Nikki Brown of Terre Haute participated in a ceremony.
Members of Lakeview’s Student Government Association led the Nightingale Nursing Pledge and the White Coat Oath. The college’s faculty cloaked the students with their white coats.
The student’s receipt of the jacket demonstrates a commitment to compassionate and humanistic care. The right of passage into professional practice is also symbolized by graduates receiving the college’s official nursing pin.
Hannah Reed of Terre Haute is among graduates at Harding University in Searcy, Ark., who received diplomas and were recognized for summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony Aug. 15.
Reed received a bachelor of arts in English with a teaching license.
Logan Fenimore recently graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with summa cum laude bachelor of science degrees in chemical engineering and in chemistry.
Fenimore now attends Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he is in pursuit of a PhD in chemical engineering. He is the son of Chris and Cindy Fenimore and the big brother of Meredith Fenimore.
Lincoln Trail College’s Alpha Iota Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted its newest members at a ceremony Oct. 15 on the Robinson, Illinois campus. An invitation for membership is extended to full-time students achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average.
New members are Ava Aguirre, Blake Barrett, Zane Belford, Austin Boyer, Morgan Boyer, Reid Brown, Charles Catt, Anthony Conner, Allison Dunlap, Harleigh Haddix, Winter Harmsen, Travis Hollingsworth, J’Amy Jackson, Micah Janes, Dustin Lassen, Kyle Leftwich, Destanee Liston, Ashlyn Matthews, Marah Matthews, Paige Matthews, Jonathon Maynard, Abbey McCord, Nathan Meese, Joseph Perkins, Mackenzie Rinehart, Joshua Rosborough, Carrie Sablone, Tristan Sablone, Melissa Stone, Daniel Weger, Ashton Wesley, Lexi Wilson, Madison Workman and Brittany Young.
