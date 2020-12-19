Sarah Ulrich of Terre Haute qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Kennedy Johnston of Carbon has earned recognition for academic excellence from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business at Lincoln. The college recently recognized Johnston for her academic performance during the 2019-20 school year. The economics major earned the James E. LeRossignol Scholar Award, named after the first dean of the business college.
Three area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute and Adam Lee of Saint Bernice, and in Illinois, Jill Switzer of Paris. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
