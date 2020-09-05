n Nate Sommer of Terre Haute was named to the dean’s list at Bates College at Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester ending in December 2019 and for the winter semester ending in April 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.
Sommer, the child of Melissa M. Giesen and Brian C. Giesen of Terre Haute, and Timothy L. Sommer and Andreea Sommer of Houston, Texas, is a 2019 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
I I I
n Alpha Lambda Delta at the University of Kentucky in Lexington inducted 51 College of Arts & Sciences students during the spring 2020 semester. Among them was Lauren Weber of Robinson, Illinois, with a major in biology. The induction ceremony, originally scheduled for March, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I I I
n Lakeview College of Nursing in Charleston and Danville, Illinois, awarded numerous scholarships for the summer 2020 semester. Wabash Valley students receiving awards include: Darby McNeil of Martinsville, Illinois, at the Charleston campus, who received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Edmund Andracki; Deedra Morris of Marshall, Illinois, at the Charleston campus, who received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Ronald Serfoss; Teah Rasche of Paris, Illinois, at the Danville campus, who received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Judd Peck; and Macy Thilker of Casey, Illinois, at Charleston campus, who received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Ginne Kettling.
I I I
n Several Wabash Valley residents recently earned a degree from the online, nonprofit Western Governors University based at Salt Lake City. Ashley Carson and Brittnay Woods of Clinton received a master of science degree; Carson in nursing-leadership and management (BSN to MSN) and Woods in curriculum and instruction. Brandis Lemmons and Tiesha Long of Terre Haute received a bachelor of arts; Lemmons in elementary education and Long in interdisciplinary studies (K-8). Robert Morris of Terre Haute received a bachelor of science in nursing. Jaye Hueston and Derrick Denton of Terre Haute received a bachelor of science; Hueston in business-human resource management and Denton in business-information technology management. Kylie McIntyre and Rachael Spencer of Terre Haute received a master of science, both in nursing-leadership and management (BSN to MSN).
I I I
n Irma Mitchell and Nickolas Rush from Terre Haute made the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Mitchell is pursuing a degree in social work; Rush, a double major in sports management and marketing.
I I I
n Millikin University at Decatur, Illinois, recently named seven outstanding area undergraduates to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. They are Brigette Belt of Casey, Illinois; Charli Cunningham and Julia Seaman, both of Marshall, Illinois; Chloe Hayes of Brazil, Indiana; Mackenzie Martin of Paris, Illinois; Rebecca Mendenhall of Palestine, Illinois; and Devon Sherrill of West Union, Illinois. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
