Eastern Illinois University in Charleston recently announced 2021 Distinguished Senior Award recipients, including Everett Lau, bachelor of science in geography, Paris, Ill.; and Justin Richards, bachelor of science in digital media technology, Oblong, Ill. The award recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding character and leadership through academic achievement, campus and community involvement, and/or extracurricular honors or awards. Recipients must be planning to or have already graduated in the 2021 calendar year and have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Rachel Tomasino of Marshall, Ill., was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Tomasino was initiated at Southeast Missouri State University, Baton Rouge, La. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the Top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the Top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees also can qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville, Ill., recognizes students who recently received their bachelor of science in nursing degrees. Area graduates include Harold Henson of Paris, Ill. He graduated from Lakeview’s Charleston, Ill., campus. He is a 1995 graduate of Paris High School and a 2008 graduate of Lake Land College in Mattoon, Ill. He is the son of Joseph and Yolanda Henson of Paris.
Teah Rasche-Hill of Paris, Ill., graduated from Lakeview’s Danville campus. She is a 2008 graduate of Fisher Jr./Sr. High School in Fisher, Ill., and a graduate of Parkland College in Champaign, Ill. She is the daughter of Joel Rache of Dewey, Ill., and Tammy Lenoch of Champaign, and is married to Mike Hill of Paris.
Macy Thilker of Casey, Ill., graduated from the Charleston campus. She is a 2017 graduate of Casey Westfield Jr./Sr. High School in Casey and a 2019 graduate of Lake Land College in Mattoon. She is the daughter of John Davidson of Casey and Kim and Chris Russell of Frankfort, Ill., and is married to Blake Thilker.
Oklahoma State University at Stillwater recently announced spring 2021 graduates, including Kyle Dean Cross of Linton, who received a master of science degree in health care administration; and 2017 Unionville High School graduate Bryce EdwardFitzgerald of Sullivan, who received a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness.
Logan Fenimore, a 2020 Rose-Hulman double degree graduate in chemical engineering and chemistry, has been awarded the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship to study reprocessable thermoset polymers as a chemical engineering PhD student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Fenimore is the son of Chris and Cindy Fenimore.
English major Margaret Talbott of Bloomfield was named to the 2020-21 spring semester Dean’s List at Augustana College at Rock Island, Illinois. To earn this academic honor she had to maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Millikin University at Decatur, Illinois named three outstanding undergraduates to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. They are Chloe Hayes of Brazil, Indiana, and students Julia Seaman and OliviaSeaman, both of Marshall, Illinois. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
Illinois Wesleyan University at Bloomington honored more than 360 candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 2. Honorees included marketing major Abigail Monken of Terre Haute.
Several area students earned a spot on the spring 2021 honors list at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. They include:
Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA): Xhyla Abazi, English, Robinson; Hallie D. Allen, Communication Disorders and Sciences, Oblong; Everett C. Lau, Enviro/Physical Geography, Broadcast Meteorology, Paris; Kalle M. Madrid, Special Education: Early Childhood, Oblong; Elizabeth N. Russell, Elementary Education, Newton; and Ellie N. Tutewiler, Communication Disorders and Sciences, Psychology, Casey.
Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.89 GPA): Rylee B. Watson, Elementary Education, Palestine.
Cum Laude (3.65 to 3.79 GPA): Tarryn R. Monti, Elementary Education, Palestine; Cameron M. Neese, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Robinson; andBrandon L. Richards, Mathematics, Teacher Education, Brocton.
A total of 286 student-athletes at DePauw University at Greencastle in July were named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2021 spring semester. Area students include Trey Shaw, George Gettle and Dylan Hyatt of Brazil; Elijah Royal of Clinton; and Layla Ahmadi, Lauren Keith, Paige Bennett and Erin Friedrich, all of Terre Haute.
Anna Tilstra-Smith of Terre Haute graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering. Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2020-21 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14 and 15 in smaller ceremonies by the college and were live-streamed for graduates’ family and friends.
Lauren McGlone, a resident of Terre Haute, joined members of the upcoming freshman class at Bob Jones University at Greenville, for Summer Orientation 2021 in June. She is now pursuing a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Miami University at Oxford, Ohio, awarded degrees to students during spring commencement in May. Caitlin Martin of Clinton graduated with a doctor of philosophy in English.
Robin Vogel of Rockville completed an internship with DoubleTree by Hilton Reading in Pennsylvania during summer 2021. A graduate of Harrisonburg High School, Vogel serves as an Intern at DoubleTree by Hilton Reading while studying the Alpha program at Albright College.
Dr. Sharon Emerson-Stonnell, President of Alpha Lambda Delta in Fairport, N.Y., announced ZoeDouglas from the University of Oklahoma was awarded the Betty Jo Hudson Graduate Fellowship in the award amount of $4,000. She is from Terre Haute, and was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2018. As an undergraduate, Douglas studied meteorology and graduated in 2021. She will pursue a degree in atmospheric science at Colorado State University.
Esther J. Perisho of Terre Haute was among 676 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14. She earned a master of science from the Office of Graduate Studies.
Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau recently announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates, which includes Jeremy Devore of Terre Haute, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science with a major in computer science; also, Rachel Tomasino of Marshall, Illinois, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science with a major in corporate communication.
Connor Bettis of Rockville graduated May 22 from Manchester University at North Manchester, Indiana, with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science and fitness.
Illinois students Travis Knifley of Martinsville and Rachl Ballard of Palestine have been named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the list.
The following students were named to the summer 2021 President’s List at SNHU: Lacey Vischak and Robert Arnett, both of Terre Haute; TylerJovanovich of Clinton; Paige Maples of Saint Bernice; and Jacklyn Duniphan, Casey, Illinois. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the list.
