The Indiana 4-H Foundation, Purdue Extension and Indiana 4-H Youth Development Program will recognize the 2021 Accomplishment Scholarship recipients at the Scholarship Luncheon during the Indiana 4-H Leadership Summit on Oct. 23 in Carmel. Vermillion County youth among recipients are Knic Royer, sponsored by Ceres Solutions Cooperative, a Civic Engagement Scholarship; and Cale Royer, sponsored by David and Donna Avolt, an Engineering and Technological Science Scholarship.
Goals, Pride and Achievements: Oct. 16, 2021
